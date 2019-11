PowerNet Consulting Expects RON11M Revenue by Yearend



Romanian-owned PowerNet Consulting, which specializes in providing IT security services and solutions, expects to end the year with more than 11 million lei (EUR2.3 million) revenue, more than double the 2018 level. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]