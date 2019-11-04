Thousands of people participate in march to defend forests, in Bucharest city center



Over 2,000 persons gathered on Sunday night in the center of Bucharest, near University Square, to participate in a march to defend forests and against violence targeting forest rangers, organized by environment organizations Declic, Agent Green and Greenpeace. The march was scheduled to take place between 18:00 and 22:00 hrs, for the route University Square - Mihail Kogalniceanu Square - the Ministry of Waters and Forests, with a column of around 1,000 - 1,500 persons leaving University Square at around 19:30. Along the way other participants joined, among them forest rangers and foresters. The persons participating in the event, both youths, as well as older people, brought placards with messages such as "All for Park Rangers", "Stop the logging mafia", "Forests save the climate". "Romania’s forests don’t have any more time! The last data from the National Forest Inventory shows illegal logging are happening at an unprecedented rate. Behind them remain bald slopes, landslides, avalanches, disastrous floods, desertified areas, mafia-style killed park rangers, communities divided and exposed to extreme climate phenomena. We request the immediate modernization of the Automatic System to Track Wood Materials (SUMAL), the app for citizens Forest Inspector and the strict protection of the primary and secular forests of Romania!" the march’s organizers stated on the Facebook page of the event. Climate change organizations also request measures from the authorities such as satellite monitoring of forests, an electronic register in all wood repositories, mandatory GPS on all wood transporting means, surveillance cameras in key spots of the road network, at sawmills and repositories. Similar events that were attended by hundreds of people were organized on Sunday in other cities in the country, such as Cluj-Napoca, Brasov, Bistrita and Iasi.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) Thousands of people participate in march to defend forests, in Bucharest city center.Over 2,000 persons gathered on Sunday night in the center of Bucharest, near University Square, to participate in a march to defend forests and against violence targeting forest rangers, organized by environment organizations Declic, Agent Green and Greenpeace. The march was scheduled to take place between 18:00 and 22:00 hrs, for the route University Square - Mihail Kogalniceanu Square - the Ministry of Waters and Forests, with a column of around 1,000 - 1,500 persons leaving University Square at around 19:30. Along the way other participants joined, among them forest rangers and foresters. The persons participating in the event, both youths, as well as older people, brought placards with messages such as "All for Park Rangers", "Stop the logging mafia", "Forests save the climate". "Romania’s forests don’t have any more time! The last data from the National Forest Inventory shows illegal logging are happening at an unprecedented rate. Behind them remain bald slopes, landslides, avalanches, disastrous floods, desertified areas, mafia-style killed park rangers, communities divided and exposed to extreme climate phenomena. We request the immediate modernization of the Automatic System to Track Wood Materials (SUMAL), the app for citizens Forest Inspector and the strict protection of the primary and secular forests of Romania!" the march’s organizers stated on the Facebook page of the event. Climate change organizations also request measures from the authorities such as satellite monitoring of forests, an electronic register in all wood repositories, mandatory GPS on all wood transporting means, surveillance cameras in key spots of the road network, at sawmills and repositories. Similar events that were attended by hundreds of people were organized on Sunday in other cities in the country, such as Cluj-Napoca, Brasov, Bistrita and Iasi.AGERPRES(RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agricost Set to Invest EUR100M in Alfalfa Production by 2022 Agricost, the largest grain and oilseeds farm in Romania by cultivated land, located in the Great Braila Island, plans to build four alfalfa processing facilities by 2022 and expand the area allocated to alfalfa crops to more than 12,000 hectares. The plan would require EUR100 million (...)



President Iohannis: I expect the new gov't to solve some very urgent matters President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that he expects the new Government to solve some very urgent matters, such as the budgetary execution, the budget draft, to resume discussions on the justice laws and to continue the anti-corruption fight. "Mr. PM, dear members of the government, (...)



EximBank Grants EUR11M Financing To Arsat To Develop Electric Scooter Factory In Arad State-owned lender EximBank grants financing of RON52 million (EUR11 million) to local company Arsat, enabling the latter to develop an electric scooter factory in Arad (western Romania).



PM Orban tells President Iohannis he's got a partner in his gov't Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has told President Iohannis on Monday that, starting today, he has a "trusted" partner in the Romanian Government. "Starting today, you have a partner in the Government of Romania, a trusted partner who is ready to join your efforts to put into (...)



Orban Cabinet sworn in office The members of the Government headed by Ludovic Orban on Monday took the oath of office at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace before President Klaus Iohannis. Iohannis signed the decree for the appointment of the Romanian Government on Monday, in the following composition: Prime Minister - (...)



Gral Medical Posts 12% Higher Revenue, Of RON120M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019 Gral Medical, the sixth largest player on the Romanian private healthcare services market, held by entrepreneur Robert Serban, registered revenue of RON120 million in the first nine months of 2019, up 12% from the year-earlier period, the company said in a (...)



PSD's Dancila: Today the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized executive power is complete PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Viorica Dancila stated on Monday, after the investiture of the Orban Government in Parliament, that this was "a black day for democracy," as "the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized the executive power is now (...)

