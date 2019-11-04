ALDE lawmakers muster all-out presence for Orban Cabinet investiture vote



Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu Tariceanu announced on Sunday evening that with just one exception, all the formation's lawmakers will be present on Monday at the vote for the investiture of the Orban Government. "We mobilized everybody and all my colleagues, senators and deputies, are waiting for this moment. There will be just one absence, our Vaslui County fellow deputy who will not be able to attend because he underwent surgery, but there won't be other absences and I estimate the Orban Government has solid chances tomorrow to get the investiture vote. I think that this period of prolonged crisis, due to this - let's call it caretaker governing formula - although this is not a caretaker government, it's an outgoing government with only very limited possibilities to handle the country's affairs (...) must end as soon as possible," the ALDE leader said in a call-in with broadcaster Antena 3. Tariceanu added that it's for the Prime minister-designate to decide whether or not to keep in the lineup the candidates that were rejected by the parliamentary select committees, and that this aspect doesn't seem to be a critical concern of the ALDE MPs. "Without doubt, [Premier-designate Orban] will have to give an explanation tomorrow about the formula he wants to further promote," Tariceanu said. The ALDE leader also stated that the future government is expected to carry out a realistic budget adjustment that should take into account the "real situation of budget revenues and expenditures", but also to relaunch the Danube Strategy "which can be an extremely important source of European funds for major infrastructure projects." AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

