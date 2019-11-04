USR’s Barna: We will vote for the investiture of the Gov’t proposed by Ludovic Orban



All the Save Romania Union (USR) senators and deputies are present in the plenary hall and will vote for the investiture of the Government proposed by Ludovic Orban, USR deputy and chairman Dan Barna announced on Monday, prior to the beginning of the joint plenary meeting of Parliament. "Another very important moment for the political history of Romania in this period, all the USR senators and deputies are present in this voting and we will vote for the investiture of the Government proposed by Mr. Orban. We remain consistent in our standpoint, we don not oppose, in any way, and we put in all the energy and, here we are, 100 percent in attendance in this voting, in order to send the Dancila Government home, to free Romania from the nightmare that we have been living for three and a half years," Barna stated. He added that, at the moment, the "stake" is gathering the quorum of the meeting, voicing his optimism that the votes necessary for the investiture would be ensured. "I hope for the necessary quorum to be gathered, because, at the moment, the stake and the fight are about the quorum. If there is a quorum, I am very optimistic that the necessary votes also exist. At the moment, we are making a step so necessary and so critical in order to have what some of us have been waiting for 30 years, a second round of elections without the PSD [the Social Democratic Party], because, at the moment, this is the stake and today's voting has this significance, who will organise the elections. Will they be organised by the toppled Dancila Government or by a new legitimate Government, which will be invested by Parliament," the USR leader explained. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorin Penes, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

