Dismissed Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said Monday that the preparations for the presidential elections are on schedule, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) has sent abroad the necessary materials for the election. "We have followed in detail the organization of the ballot for the election of the President of Romania, so as to ensure that citizens can exercise their right to vote. All the institutions involved in organizing and conducting the elections have fulfilled the tasks provided by the electoral law, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent abroad the materials needed for the election. Everything is thus on schedule as to the preparation of the elections, even if we do not have an appointed Interior Minister," Dancila said in the beginning of the Government meeting. The first round of presidential elections will take place at the end of this week. The voters in the country will vote on Sunday, between the 7:00 - 21:00 hrs. Voters from abroad can vote starting on Friday. Thus, on November 8 the ballot boxes are open between 12:00 hrs and 21:00 hrs; on November 9 between 7:00 hrs and 21:00 hrs and on November 10 between 7:00 and 21:00 hrs.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]