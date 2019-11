Antitrust Body Clears Transfer Of Some Assets From Rohrer To Grup Servicii Petroliere



Romania's Competition Council on Monday said it approved the acquisition of some assets, the takeover of some activities and the corresponding staff from three companies of Austria's Rohrer Group by some member-companies of Grup Servicii Petroliere (...)