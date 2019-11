Citibank Names Daniyar Akiyanov Treasury and Trade Solutions Head For Romanian Operations



Citi Romania, the local division of U.S. banking group Citibank, has announced the appointment of Daniyar Akiyanov to the position of Treasury and Trade Solutions Head. Citibank Names Daniyar Akiyanov Treasury and Trade Solutions Head For Romanian Operations.Citi Romania, the local division of U.S. banking group Citibank, has announced the appointment of Daniyar Akiyanov to the position of Treasury and Trade Solutions Head. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]