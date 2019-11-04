Parliament starts vote on Gov’t proposed by Ludovic Orban



Parliament has started voting on the Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban. In order for the Government to be voted into office, the presence of at least 233 MPs in the sitting and at least 233 yes votes are required. Parliament extends its confidence in the government by a majority vote of the lawmakers. The vote is secret, with balls. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)