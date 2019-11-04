PM-designate Orban: PSD,Pro Romania boycott shows they only care about their electoral counts



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Pro Romania "boycott" in the joint plenary meeting of Parliament shows that the two parties are only interested in "electoral counts." "I don't remember anything like this happening in the past 30 years, namely, that the investiture meeting of a government be boycotted by two political parties which clearly show, this way, the complete lack of understanding toward Romania's needs, the complete lack of respect toward Romanians' needs and show that they only care about their electoral counts or the stupidities done by those who are still exercising power after the dismissal through the censure motion, being partakers to all the misfortunes happening today in all the ministries and at the Victoria Palace," Orban stated in the joint plenary meeting of Parliament. He commended all the MPs belonging to the Save Romania Union (USR), the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE), the People's Movement Party (PMP), the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR), the national minorities and those who decided to endorse his Cabinet. "We are coming after a censure motion that ended a governance which did a lot of harm. We must surpass this moment and start a new path of reconstruction, dialogue, that relocates Romania on the Euro-Atlantic trajectory," Orban stated. The PM-designate showed that the mandate of his Government is a short one and the objectives start from this "constraint." AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

