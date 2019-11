Romanian Parliament approves new Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban



Romania's Parliament on Monday voted in favor of a new government to be led by Liberal (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban. The new government is to replace the Social Democratic one led by Viorica Dancila, after she lost a confidence vote last month. [Read the article in HotNews]