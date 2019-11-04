Romanian Parliament Endorses Orban Cabinet
Nov 4, 2019
Romanian Parliament Endorses Orban Cabinet.
Romania's new Cabinet, led by Ludovic Orban, on Monday received the Parliament's endorsement with 240 votes in favour.
