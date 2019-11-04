PM-designate Orban: Romania has a legitimate gov’t, despite shameful boycott of PSD, Pro Romania



PM-designate Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that Romania has a legitimate government voted by Parliament, despite the "shameful and pitiful boycott" of PSD and Pro Romania. "Romania has a legitimate government, which received the confidence vote of Parliament, despite the shameful and pitiful boycott of some political parties, which is a first in the 30 years of Romanian democracy. A parliamentary majority voted in favour of our Government," stated Orban at the Parliament Palace after the investiture vote. He thanked his partners from PNL (National Liberal Party) - from PMP (People’s Movement Party), USR (Save Romania Union), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) and the group of minorities - but also to the other MPs, who "listened to their own conscience and placed Romania’s good first." Orban criticized the fact that the plenary sitting was not presided by the heads of the two chambers. "Shame on them!," he said. He also specified that, immediately after the investiture ceremony, the new Government will have an informal meeting at the Victoria Palace to establish the details for its activity in the next period. "We are ready to begin our activity. (...) We will have a plan for each ministry. Moreover, we will establish all the important decisions that must be made in preparation for the Government meeting and for the meetings of all the other structures of the Government that will take place soon," said Orban. He showed he also had a discussion with President Klaus Iohannis. Orban said that all the proposed ministers are persons with experience, with a fitted professional background, who know how to rule a public institution and who will make performance. The Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban passed Parliament on Monday. There were 240 MPs who voted "in favour" of the government, out a total of 465 MPs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM-designate Orban: Romania has a legitimate gov’t, despite shameful boycott of PSD, Pro Romania.PM-designate Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that Romania has a legitimate government voted by Parliament, despite the "shameful and pitiful boycott" of PSD and Pro Romania. "Romania has a legitimate government, which received the confidence vote of Parliament, despite the shameful and pitiful boycott of some political parties, which is a first in the 30 years of Romanian democracy. A parliamentary majority voted in favour of our Government," stated Orban at the Parliament Palace after the investiture vote. He thanked his partners from PNL (National Liberal Party) - from PMP (People’s Movement Party), USR (Save Romania Union), UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) and the group of minorities - but also to the other MPs, who "listened to their own conscience and placed Romania’s good first." Orban criticized the fact that the plenary sitting was not presided by the heads of the two chambers. "Shame on them!," he said. He also specified that, immediately after the investiture ceremony, the new Government will have an informal meeting at the Victoria Palace to establish the details for its activity in the next period. "We are ready to begin our activity. (...) We will have a plan for each ministry. Moreover, we will establish all the important decisions that must be made in preparation for the Government meeting and for the meetings of all the other structures of the Government that will take place soon," said Orban. He showed he also had a discussion with President Klaus Iohannis. Orban said that all the proposed ministers are persons with experience, with a fitted professional background, who know how to rule a public institution and who will make performance. The Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban passed Parliament on Monday. There were 240 MPs who voted "in favour" of the government, out a total of 465 MPs. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agricost Set to Invest EUR100M in Alfalfa Production by 2022 Agricost, the largest grain and oilseeds farm in Romania by cultivated land, located in the Great Braila Island, plans to build four alfalfa processing facilities by 2022 and expand the area allocated to alfalfa crops to more than 12,000 hectares. The plan would require EUR100 million (...)



President Iohannis: I expect the new gov't to solve some very urgent matters President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that he expects the new Government to solve some very urgent matters, such as the budgetary execution, the budget draft, to resume discussions on the justice laws and to continue the anti-corruption fight. "Mr. PM, dear members of the government, (...)



EximBank Grants EUR11M Financing To Arsat To Develop Electric Scooter Factory In Arad State-owned lender EximBank grants financing of RON52 million (EUR11 million) to local company Arsat, enabling the latter to develop an electric scooter factory in Arad (western Romania).



PM Orban tells President Iohannis he's got a partner in his gov't Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has told President Iohannis on Monday that, starting today, he has a "trusted" partner in the Romanian Government. "Starting today, you have a partner in the Government of Romania, a trusted partner who is ready to join your efforts to put into (...)



Orban Cabinet sworn in office The members of the Government headed by Ludovic Orban on Monday took the oath of office at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace before President Klaus Iohannis. Iohannis signed the decree for the appointment of the Romanian Government on Monday, in the following composition: Prime Minister - (...)



Gral Medical Posts 12% Higher Revenue, Of RON120M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019 Gral Medical, the sixth largest player on the Romanian private healthcare services market, held by entrepreneur Robert Serban, registered revenue of RON120 million in the first nine months of 2019, up 12% from the year-earlier period, the company said in a (...)



PSD's Dancila: Today the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized executive power is complete PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Viorica Dancila stated on Monday, after the investiture of the Orban Government in Parliament, that this was "a black day for democracy," as "the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized the executive power is now (...)

