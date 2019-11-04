Orban Gov’t wins Parliament’s confidence vote (official)



The Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban on Monday won Parliament’s confidence vote at a plenary sitting. Out of the total 465 MPs in attendance, 240 cast a ballot, according to Senator Silvia Dinica. "Parliament extends its confidence in the government by a majority vote of the lawmakers requiring at least 233 ayes. Given that there were 240 who voted to vest the government with confidence, it is found that the parliamentary majority has been met for the confidence to be extended to the programme and list of members of the Orban Government," she said. "I have brought good luck to the Orban government today," said Senate Vice President Alina Gorghiu, who chaired the parliamentary sitting. "Parliament has cast its vote of confidence in the government, its programme and its list of members list. Congratulations to Prime Minister Orban and his team!," added Gorghiu. In his turn, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban, thanked the MPs. "Thank you and may you trust us!," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Orban Gov’t wins Parliament’s confidence vote (official).The Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban on Monday won Parliament’s confidence vote at a plenary sitting. Out of the total 465 MPs in attendance, 240 cast a ballot, according to Senator Silvia Dinica. "Parliament extends its confidence in the government by a majority vote of the lawmakers requiring at least 233 ayes. Given that there were 240 who voted to vest the government with confidence, it is found that the parliamentary majority has been met for the confidence to be extended to the programme and list of members of the Orban Government," she said. "I have brought good luck to the Orban government today," said Senate Vice President Alina Gorghiu, who chaired the parliamentary sitting. "Parliament has cast its vote of confidence in the government, its programme and its list of members list. Congratulations to Prime Minister Orban and his team!," added Gorghiu. In his turn, Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban, thanked the MPs. "Thank you and may you trust us!," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]