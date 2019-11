Orban Gov’t wins Parliament’s confidence vote (sources)



The Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban on Monday won Parliament’s confidence vote at a plenary sitting, according to parliamentary sources. There were 240 ayes, according to the sources. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Orban Gov’t wins Parliament’s confidence vote (sources).The Government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban on Monday won Parliament’s confidence vote at a plenary sitting, according to parliamentary sources. There were 240 ayes, according to the sources. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]