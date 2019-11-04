Parliament debate on Gov’t investiture - parties endorsing proposed Gov’t



Parliament has convened on Monday in a joint session for the debate and voting on the investiture of the Orban Cabinet. During the debate, Liberal Senator Alina Gorghiu has said it is absolutely necessary that Romania has a legitimate government, invested by Parliament, "with a full capacity of rule and constitutional powers." Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor has stated in the plenary meeting of Parlaiment that he doesn’t expect miracles from the new Executive, but he expects a responsible governance toward every citizen. National minorities’ MP group leader Varujan Pambuccian has announced that the 17 MPs of this group are present in the joint plenary session of Parliament and will vote for the investiture of the Orban Government. The vote granted by the Save Romania Union (USR) for the investiture of the Orban Government doesn’t represent a guarantee that the USR members will stand still to the possible slippages or to the appointment in public offices of some persons with integrity issues, USR Chairman Dan Barna said. The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Parliament members will vote on Monday for the investiture of the Orban Government in order not to risk a period of instability for the country, MP Varujan Vosganian announced. The People’s Movement Party (PMP) will vote in sight for the Ludovic Orban Government, PMP Deputies’ Group leader Marius Pascan announced on Monday. AGERPRES Parliament debate on Gov’t investiture - parties endorsing proposed Gov’t.Parliament has convened on Monday in a joint session for the debate and voting on the investiture of the Orban Cabinet. During the debate, Liberal Senator Alina Gorghiu has said it is absolutely necessary that Romania has a legitimate government, invested by Parliament, "with a full capacity of rule and constitutional powers." Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor has stated in the plenary meeting of Parlaiment that he doesn’t expect miracles from the new Executive, but he expects a responsible governance toward every citizen. National minorities’ MP group leader Varujan Pambuccian has announced that the 17 MPs of this group are present in the joint plenary session of Parliament and will vote for the investiture of the Orban Government. The vote granted by the Save Romania Union (USR) for the investiture of the Orban Government doesn’t represent a guarantee that the USR members will stand still to the possible slippages or to the appointment in public offices of some persons with integrity issues, USR Chairman Dan Barna said. The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Parliament members will vote on Monday for the investiture of the Orban Government in order not to risk a period of instability for the country, MP Varujan Vosganian announced. The People’s Movement Party (PMP) will vote in sight for the Ludovic Orban Government, PMP Deputies’ Group leader Marius Pascan announced on Monday. AGERPRES [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agricost Set to Invest EUR100M in Alfalfa Production by 2022 Agricost, the largest grain and oilseeds farm in Romania by cultivated land, located in the Great Braila Island, plans to build four alfalfa processing facilities by 2022 and expand the area allocated to alfalfa crops to more than 12,000 hectares. The plan would require EUR100 million (...)



President Iohannis: I expect the new gov't to solve some very urgent matters President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that he expects the new Government to solve some very urgent matters, such as the budgetary execution, the budget draft, to resume discussions on the justice laws and to continue the anti-corruption fight. "Mr. PM, dear members of the government, (...)



EximBank Grants EUR11M Financing To Arsat To Develop Electric Scooter Factory In Arad State-owned lender EximBank grants financing of RON52 million (EUR11 million) to local company Arsat, enabling the latter to develop an electric scooter factory in Arad (western Romania).



PM Orban tells President Iohannis he's got a partner in his gov't Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has told President Iohannis on Monday that, starting today, he has a "trusted" partner in the Romanian Government. "Starting today, you have a partner in the Government of Romania, a trusted partner who is ready to join your efforts to put into (...)



Orban Cabinet sworn in office The members of the Government headed by Ludovic Orban on Monday took the oath of office at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace before President Klaus Iohannis. Iohannis signed the decree for the appointment of the Romanian Government on Monday, in the following composition: Prime Minister - (...)



Gral Medical Posts 12% Higher Revenue, Of RON120M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019 Gral Medical, the sixth largest player on the Romanian private healthcare services market, held by entrepreneur Robert Serban, registered revenue of RON120 million in the first nine months of 2019, up 12% from the year-earlier period, the company said in a (...)



PSD's Dancila: Today the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized executive power is complete PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Viorica Dancila stated on Monday, after the investiture of the Orban Government in Parliament, that this was "a black day for democracy," as "the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized the executive power is now (...)

