Parliament - Gov’t investiture/ PM-designate Orban: This Cabinet is one with a limited mandate;urgent measures to be taken



Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday in the joint plenary meeting of Parliament that the mandate of his Executive is a limited one, namely of one year, underscoring that certain measures should be urgently taken. "This Government is a Government with a limited mandate, the maximum duration of exercising the executive power of this Government is one year and, practically, everything which we included in the governing programme starts from this constraint, which is provided by exercising power during an extremely short period. We have urgent measure, which can only be taken by a legitimate Government. Look at what is happening with the barricade of over 100 miners in the underground of Paroseni and Uricani coal mines, people are putting their lives, health in danger because, for nine months, the Government failed to extend the emergency ordinance which would give them the possibility to have an income, after the mines close, and put something on their families’ table," Orban explained. He highlighted that the revision of the state budget is necessary, showing that many public institutions and local authorities don’t have resources in order to close the budget exercise and risk leaving their employees without their salaries. Furthermore, Orban argued that, at the moment, there are delays in the payment of entitlements of persons with disabilities, the entitlements of personal assistants of people with disabilities, indicating that this situation cannot be tolerated. "The adoption of a OUG [Government Emergency Ordinance] for the state budget revision is fundamental, which can ensure all the vital payments in all the activity areas, in all the public institutions and for all the local authorities," the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader stated. According to him, the situation regarding the preparations for winter is also "disastrous" in terms of energy and the ability to clear the transport networks. "The transport Minister is too busy to rehire famous Narcis Neaga at the CNAIR [the National Road Infrastructure Administration Corporation], through a flawed procedure based on Law No.115, while the regional roads have almost nothing from that is required to ensure the removal of snow," the PM-designate argued. Moreover, he indicated that a legitimate Government would be able to propose a European Commissioner and added that another emergency is represented by the drafting of the state budget for 2020. "There is the necessity of drawing up the state budget draft for 2020. In accordance with the law, the deadline stipulated for submitting the state budget draft and the state social insurance draft is 15 November. (...) A budget, which can stand up, which can be based on some well-grounded economic indicators, which can redirect the public spending toward the real priorities of Romania - investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and in all the vital areas, should be drawn up as quickly as possible. Without a Government, this deadline cannot be observed and the budget will be once again drafted as it has been over the past years, through fake money, invented incomes and generating expenditures for which there is no coverage in real revenues," Ludovic Orban argued. He said that another urgent issue is related to the early retirement of magistrates. "Only a Government invested by Parliament, a legitimate Government can solve the issue of the Prosecutor’s Offices’ management," Orban added. The PM-designate indicated that another priority is adopting the measures to avoid the risk of EU funds disengagement, pointing out that in 2019 the amount stands at 600 million euro. "Next year, there is a disengagement risk of 3.2 billion euro, especially, because of the fact that no contract of the large transport infrastructure projects has been signed on the POIM, which benefited from funding on the 2014-2020 multiannual financial exercise," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Parliament - Gov’t investiture/ PM-designate Orban: This Cabinet is one with a limited mandate;urgent measures to be taken.Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban has stated on Monday in the joint plenary meeting of Parliament that the mandate of his Executive is a limited one, namely of one year, underscoring that certain measures should be urgently taken. "This Government is a Government with a limited mandate, the maximum duration of exercising the executive power of this Government is one year and, practically, everything which we included in the governing programme starts from this constraint, which is provided by exercising power during an extremely short period. We have urgent measure, which can only be taken by a legitimate Government. Look at what is happening with the barricade of over 100 miners in the underground of Paroseni and Uricani coal mines, people are putting their lives, health in danger because, for nine months, the Government failed to extend the emergency ordinance which would give them the possibility to have an income, after the mines close, and put something on their families’ table," Orban explained. He highlighted that the revision of the state budget is necessary, showing that many public institutions and local authorities don’t have resources in order to close the budget exercise and risk leaving their employees without their salaries. Furthermore, Orban argued that, at the moment, there are delays in the payment of entitlements of persons with disabilities, the entitlements of personal assistants of people with disabilities, indicating that this situation cannot be tolerated. "The adoption of a OUG [Government Emergency Ordinance] for the state budget revision is fundamental, which can ensure all the vital payments in all the activity areas, in all the public institutions and for all the local authorities," the National Liberal Party (PNL) leader stated. According to him, the situation regarding the preparations for winter is also "disastrous" in terms of energy and the ability to clear the transport networks. "The transport Minister is too busy to rehire famous Narcis Neaga at the CNAIR [the National Road Infrastructure Administration Corporation], through a flawed procedure based on Law No.115, while the regional roads have almost nothing from that is required to ensure the removal of snow," the PM-designate argued. Moreover, he indicated that a legitimate Government would be able to propose a European Commissioner and added that another emergency is represented by the drafting of the state budget for 2020. "There is the necessity of drawing up the state budget draft for 2020. In accordance with the law, the deadline stipulated for submitting the state budget draft and the state social insurance draft is 15 November. (...) A budget, which can stand up, which can be based on some well-grounded economic indicators, which can redirect the public spending toward the real priorities of Romania - investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare and in all the vital areas, should be drawn up as quickly as possible. Without a Government, this deadline cannot be observed and the budget will be once again drafted as it has been over the past years, through fake money, invented incomes and generating expenditures for which there is no coverage in real revenues," Ludovic Orban argued. He said that another urgent issue is related to the early retirement of magistrates. "Only a Government invested by Parliament, a legitimate Government can solve the issue of the Prosecutor’s Offices’ management," Orban added. The PM-designate indicated that another priority is adopting the measures to avoid the risk of EU funds disengagement, pointing out that in 2019 the amount stands at 600 million euro. "Next year, there is a disengagement risk of 3.2 billion euro, especially, because of the fact that no contract of the large transport infrastructure projects has been signed on the POIM, which benefited from funding on the 2014-2020 multiannual financial exercise," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agricost Set to Invest EUR100M in Alfalfa Production by 2022 Agricost, the largest grain and oilseeds farm in Romania by cultivated land, located in the Great Braila Island, plans to build four alfalfa processing facilities by 2022 and expand the area allocated to alfalfa crops to more than 12,000 hectares. The plan would require EUR100 million (...)



President Iohannis: I expect the new gov't to solve some very urgent matters President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that he expects the new Government to solve some very urgent matters, such as the budgetary execution, the budget draft, to resume discussions on the justice laws and to continue the anti-corruption fight. "Mr. PM, dear members of the government, (...)



EximBank Grants EUR11M Financing To Arsat To Develop Electric Scooter Factory In Arad State-owned lender EximBank grants financing of RON52 million (EUR11 million) to local company Arsat, enabling the latter to develop an electric scooter factory in Arad (western Romania).



PM Orban tells President Iohannis he's got a partner in his gov't Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has told President Iohannis on Monday that, starting today, he has a "trusted" partner in the Romanian Government. "Starting today, you have a partner in the Government of Romania, a trusted partner who is ready to join your efforts to put into (...)



Orban Cabinet sworn in office The members of the Government headed by Ludovic Orban on Monday took the oath of office at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace before President Klaus Iohannis. Iohannis signed the decree for the appointment of the Romanian Government on Monday, in the following composition: Prime Minister - (...)



Gral Medical Posts 12% Higher Revenue, Of RON120M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019 Gral Medical, the sixth largest player on the Romanian private healthcare services market, held by entrepreneur Robert Serban, registered revenue of RON120 million in the first nine months of 2019, up 12% from the year-earlier period, the company said in a (...)



PSD's Dancila: Today the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized executive power is complete PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Viorica Dancila stated on Monday, after the investiture of the Orban Government in Parliament, that this was "a black day for democracy," as "the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized the executive power is now (...)

