Gral Medical Posts 12% Higher Revenue, Of RON120M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019



Gral Medical, the sixth largest player on the Romanian private healthcare services market, held by entrepreneur Robert Serban, registered revenue of RON120 million in the first nine months of 2019, up 12% from the year-earlier period, the company said in a (...)