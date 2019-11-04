PM Orban tells President Iohannis he’s got a partner in his gov’t



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has told President Iohannis on Monday that, starting today, he has a "trusted" partner in the Romanian Government. "Starting today, you have a partner in the Government of Romania, a trusted partner who is ready to join your efforts to put into practice the vision of Romania's development, to carry out the programmes and projects that can bring Romania back on the right track," Orban said at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, where the new Cabinet was sworn into office. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalin Alexandru, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)