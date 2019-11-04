 
November 4, 2019

Orban Cabinet sworn in office
Nov 4, 2019

Orban Cabinet sworn in office.
The members of the Government headed by Ludovic Orban on Monday took the oath of office at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace before President Klaus Iohannis. Iohannis signed the decree for the appointment of the Romanian Government on Monday, in the following composition: Prime Minister - Ludovic Orban; Deputy Prime Minister - Raluca Turcan; Minister of Public Finance - Vasile-Florin Citu; Minister of Internal Affairs - Marcel Ion Vela; Minister of Foreign Affairs - Bogdan-Lucian Aurescu; Minister of Justice - Marian Catalin Predoiu; Minister of National Defence - Ionel Nicolae Ciuca; Minister of Economy, Energy and Business Environment - Virgil-Daniel Popescu; Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications - Lucian Nicolae Bode; Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development - Nechita-Adrian Oros; Minister of the Environment, Waters and Forests - Costel Alexe; Minister of Public Works, Development and Administration - Ion Stefan; Minister of European Funds - Ioan Marcel Bolos; Minister of Health - Victor Sebastian Costache; Minister of Education and Research - Cristina Monica Anisie; Minister of Culture - Bogdan Gheorghiu, Minister of Youth and Sports - Marian Ionut Stroe; Minister of Labour and Social Security - Victoria Violeta Alexandru. The new Government on Monday was voted into office at a joint plenary sitting of Parliament. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
