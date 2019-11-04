PSD’s Dancila: Today the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized executive power is complete
PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Viorica Dancila stated on Monday, after the investiture of the Orban Government in Parliament, that this was "a black day for democracy," as "the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized the executive power is now complete."
"We witnessed today in Parliament the climax of all the maneuvers and political games played by President Iohannis in seizing power and subordinating Government. Today we saw how this illegitimate operation by which the President of Romania seized the executive power has become complete, this ill desire of imposing his own Government, which he can politically manipulate. Today is a black day for democracy, the day in which President Iohannis, the one who broke the Romanian Constitution and fully ignored the decisions made by the Constitutional Court of Romania, managed to impose his lieutenants at the Victoria Palace. And I speak here including of the persons proposed for key-ministries, who were shamefully rejected during the hearings with the specialized committees, persons who remain in their offices while totally disregarding the institution of Parliament. This is an unseen situation that brings to light the cynicism of this aggressive candidate, Klaus Iohannis, and also his and his government’s mockery of the state institutions and the law. We have a President who is anti-democracy and anti-Constitution, but the most serious thing is that we have a President who works against Romanians," said Dancila, at the central headquarters of the PSD.
She added that she is still waiting for the head of state to confront her in front of Romanians and to tell Romanians what he achieved "during this failed mandate of his."
The government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban received Parliament’s confidence on Monday, with 240 votes cast in its favour, out of a total 240 votes cast. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
