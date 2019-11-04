PSD’s Dancila: Today the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized executive power is complete



PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Viorica Dancila stated on Monday, after the investiture of the Orban Government in Parliament, that this was "a black day for democracy," as "the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized the executive power is now complete." "We witnessed today in Parliament the climax of all the maneuvers and political games played by President Iohannis in seizing power and subordinating Government. Today we saw how this illegitimate operation by which the President of Romania seized the executive power has become complete, this ill desire of imposing his own Government, which he can politically manipulate. Today is a black day for democracy, the day in which President Iohannis, the one who broke the Romanian Constitution and fully ignored the decisions made by the Constitutional Court of Romania, managed to impose his lieutenants at the Victoria Palace. And I speak here including of the persons proposed for key-ministries, who were shamefully rejected during the hearings with the specialized committees, persons who remain in their offices while totally disregarding the institution of Parliament. This is an unseen situation that brings to light the cynicism of this aggressive candidate, Klaus Iohannis, and also his and his government’s mockery of the state institutions and the law. We have a President who is anti-democracy and anti-Constitution, but the most serious thing is that we have a President who works against Romanians," said Dancila, at the central headquarters of the PSD. She added that she is still waiting for the head of state to confront her in front of Romanians and to tell Romanians what he achieved "during this failed mandate of his." The government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban received Parliament’s confidence on Monday, with 240 votes cast in its favour, out of a total 240 votes cast. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PSD’s Dancila: Today the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized executive power is complete.PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Viorica Dancila stated on Monday, after the investiture of the Orban Government in Parliament, that this was "a black day for democracy," as "the illegitimate operation by which President Iohannis seized the executive power is now complete." "We witnessed today in Parliament the climax of all the maneuvers and political games played by President Iohannis in seizing power and subordinating Government. Today we saw how this illegitimate operation by which the President of Romania seized the executive power has become complete, this ill desire of imposing his own Government, which he can politically manipulate. Today is a black day for democracy, the day in which President Iohannis, the one who broke the Romanian Constitution and fully ignored the decisions made by the Constitutional Court of Romania, managed to impose his lieutenants at the Victoria Palace. And I speak here including of the persons proposed for key-ministries, who were shamefully rejected during the hearings with the specialized committees, persons who remain in their offices while totally disregarding the institution of Parliament. This is an unseen situation that brings to light the cynicism of this aggressive candidate, Klaus Iohannis, and also his and his government’s mockery of the state institutions and the law. We have a President who is anti-democracy and anti-Constitution, but the most serious thing is that we have a President who works against Romanians," said Dancila, at the central headquarters of the PSD. She added that she is still waiting for the head of state to confront her in front of Romanians and to tell Romanians what he achieved "during this failed mandate of his." The government proposed by Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban received Parliament’s confidence on Monday, with 240 votes cast in its favour, out of a total 240 votes cast. AGERPRES (RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Agricost Set to Invest EUR100M in Alfalfa Production by 2022 Agricost, the largest grain and oilseeds farm in Romania by cultivated land, located in the Great Braila Island, plans to build four alfalfa processing facilities by 2022 and expand the area allocated to alfalfa crops to more than 12,000 hectares. The plan would require EUR100 million (...)



President Iohannis: I expect the new gov't to solve some very urgent matters President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that he expects the new Government to solve some very urgent matters, such as the budgetary execution, the budget draft, to resume discussions on the justice laws and to continue the anti-corruption fight. "Mr. PM, dear members of the government, (...)



EximBank Grants EUR11M Financing To Arsat To Develop Electric Scooter Factory In Arad State-owned lender EximBank grants financing of RON52 million (EUR11 million) to local company Arsat, enabling the latter to develop an electric scooter factory in Arad (western Romania).



PM Orban tells President Iohannis he's got a partner in his gov't Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has told President Iohannis on Monday that, starting today, he has a "trusted" partner in the Romanian Government. "Starting today, you have a partner in the Government of Romania, a trusted partner who is ready to join your efforts to put into (...)



Orban Cabinet sworn in office The members of the Government headed by Ludovic Orban on Monday took the oath of office at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace before President Klaus Iohannis. Iohannis signed the decree for the appointment of the Romanian Government on Monday, in the following composition: Prime Minister - (...)



Gral Medical Posts 12% Higher Revenue, Of RON120M, YoY In Jan-Sept 2019 Gral Medical, the sixth largest player on the Romanian private healthcare services market, held by entrepreneur Robert Serban, registered revenue of RON120 million in the first nine months of 2019, up 12% from the year-earlier period, the company said in a (...)



PM-designate Orban: Romania has a legitimate gov't, despite shameful boycott of PSD, Pro Romania PM-designate Ludovic Orban on Monday stated that Romania has a legitimate government voted by Parliament, despite the "shameful and pitiful boycott" of PSD and Pro Romania. "Romania has a legitimate government, which received the confidence vote of Parliament, despite the (...)

