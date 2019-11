EximBank Grants EUR11M Financing To Arsat To Develop Electric Scooter Factory In Arad



State-owned lender EximBank grants financing of RON52 million (EUR11 million) to local company Arsat, enabling the latter to develop an electric scooter factory in Arad (western Romania).