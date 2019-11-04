President Iohannis: I expect the new gov’t to solve some very urgent matters
Nov 4, 2019
President Iohannis: I expect the new gov't to solve some very urgent matters.
President Klaus Iohannis stated on Monday that he expects the new Government to solve some very urgent matters, such as the budgetary execution, the budget draft, to resume discussions on the justice laws and to continue the anti-corruption fight.
"Mr. PM, dear members of the government, you will have a relatively short term in office, but I can say already this evening that I expect this new government to solve some very urgent matters: namely to close the budget for 2019, to prepare the budget for 2020, to resume discussions on the justice laws, in order to repair the damage that the PSD (Social Democratic Party) made in the justice field. We also must encourage the anti-corruption fight again, we must prepare and put into practice the elections of a very transparent, fair, efficient manner. We also need very, very much involvement on your part," Iohannis said at the investiture ceremony of the members of the Orban Cabinet.
He pointed out that the upcoming elections must be "very well prepared."
"I wan to point out that this is an important victory, a great victory, but still only a stage victory. We have elections in front of us, which are extremely important for Romania, the presidential elections, and then the local elections and maybe even parliamentary elections, and I mean here the possibility of snap polls. All these need to be prepared very well in logistic terms, in political terms, to give Romanians the chance to choose the best option," said Iohannis.
The head of the state wished the new Executive to find the necessary support in Parliament.
"This is a new mandate you are starting, a tough one, but one which can bring a lot of satisfaction for the parties involved and for the Romanians. Even if this is a one-colour minority government, I wish you to find the support you need in the Romanian Parliament, to put your projects into practice and, very important, to end the disaster the PSD government left us with. I am already afraid of what the new ministers will find in the ministries," said Iohannis.
He labeled again the PSD government as "toxic."
"This is the end of the PSD government that lasted almost 3 years, with all its different versions. They were all toxic governments for the Romanians, for Romania, governments who did a lot of damage and blocked very many projects of Romania. It is good that we end this phase today and we have the chance to have a government that I hope will have the support of Parliament to start rebuilding and bringing Romania back on track. I said this before and I say it again: Romania could have been in a far better situation right now; Romania could have had more motorways, more schools, more hospitals and more projects funded with European funds, more projects for the Romanians. In the past 30 years, Romania did not develop more and better because of the PSD and this is not a secret and I say this directly. This change that happened today is the result of an effort that cost us a lot during the past 3 years, and together with the opposition we finally succeeded. However, we must be aware that this success was triggered by the people’s will," said Iohannis. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Cristina Zaharia)
