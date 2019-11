Agricost Set to Invest EUR100M in Alfalfa Production by 2022



Agricost, the largest grain and oilseeds farm in Romania by cultivated land, located in the Great Braila Island, plans to build four alfalfa processing facilities by 2022 and expand the area allocated to alfalfa crops to more than 12,000 hectares. The plan would require EUR100 million (...) Agricost Set to Invest EUR100M in Alfalfa Production by 2022.Agricost, the largest grain and oilseeds farm in Romania by cultivated land, located in the Great Braila Island, plans to build four alfalfa processing facilities by 2022 and expand the area allocated to alfalfa crops to more than 12,000 hectares. The plan would require EUR100 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]