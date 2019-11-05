 
November 5, 2019

PM Orban: Emergency ordinance on restructuring of Government must be adopted at earliest
Nov 5, 2019

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said Monday evening that the emergency ordinance regarding the restructuring of the Government should be adopted at the earliest, most likely on Tuesday, "if ready", and asked the ministers of Economy and Labour to prepare a normative act to unlock the situation of miners from Paroseni and Uricani (southwestern Romania). At Victoria Palace, where the new Government had an informal meeting, after taking the oath of office, Orban asked the ministers to make an analysis of the pressing issues. "Furthermore, let’s see very clearly the normative acts that must be adopted at the first Government sitting. Mr. Minister of Economy and Mrs. Minister of Labour, let us not forget about the miners trapped underground, the ordinance must be extended or, anyhow, an ordinance with very clear provisions must be adopted, so as not to endanger their health and life. There are also many pieces of legislation that have to be prepared and adopted," said Prime Minister Orban.AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

