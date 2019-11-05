Pollution in Bucharest - higher during weekend nights, monitoring shows



HotNews.ro has monitored records of the independent air quality monitoring network Airly.eu for Bucharest for more than two weeks. The research shows the highest values, that is, the periods when Romania’s capital city appears to be most polluted, were recorded during night time and especially in weekends, not during traffic hours in working days. Pollution in Bucharest - higher during weekend nights, monitoring shows.HotNews.ro has monitored records of the independent air quality monitoring network Airly.eu for Bucharest for more than two weeks. The research shows the highest values, that is, the periods when Romania’s capital city appears to be most polluted, were recorded during night time and especially in weekends, not during traffic hours in working days. [Read the article in HotNews]