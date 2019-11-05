PM Orban about minimum wage increase: We will make decision based on serious effect analysis



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that the Executive will make a decision regarding increasing the minimum wage following an analysis of the effects of this measure, underpinned by objective economic indicators and following consultations with social partners, employers' associations, trade unions, civil society. "We want to make the decision based on economic indicators which are objective, on the basis of a very serious analysis of the effects of raising the minimum wage and, obviously, with the consultation of social partners, employers' associations, trade unions, civil society," said Ludovic Orban at the Victoria Palace. A draft to increase the gross minimum wage starting with next year was discussed, on Monday, in first reading, at the final session of the Government led by ousted PM Viorica Dancila. The former Prime Minister mentioned that her government had in view "increasing the minimum wage, starting with next year, to 2,262 RON, and for employees with higher education and experience of at least one year (...) to 2,620 RON/month". (1 euro=rd 4.75 RON).AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)