New LabMin Violeta Alexandru announces ministry overhaul, serious checks on pensions budget



Freshly installed Labor Minister Violeta Alexandru announced the downsizing of the ministry as well as serious checks on the situation of the pensions budget, given that according to her, the Social Democrat rule has left it with a worrisome deficit. Violeta Alexandru said on Tuesday morning, upon stepping into the Labor Ministry premises, that the institution's staff tasked with liaising with retirees and employees must be well trained, adding that she is planning to trim the structure of the ministry. According to her, in the overhauled formula the personnel dealing with the relationship with social assistance beneficiaries will have an important role. "I assure you that I will be very transparent about everything I find in the ministry, for the Romanians to know," Alexandru said according to broadcaster Digi24. The new LabMin also announced the establishment within short of an infokiosk for everyone interested to be informed about all the types of services offered by the institution. "This will be a single point of information for everyone who has requests and questions of any kind for the ministry. We are trying to simplify their trips so that they get all the information they need in one place," Violeta Alexandru emphasized. She also pointed out that the first thing she will do once she enters the ministry will be to go to the petitions office to learn about the kind of incoming requests, but also about the answers given to the petitioners. As concerns the national minimum wage, the new minister announced that a series of talks will take place in the next period with the social partners for identifying the best solution to calculate it. Regarding the Wage Law and the Pensions Law, the Labor Minister said that the provisions in force will be observed and dialogue with all social partners will be continued for identifying the most suitable solutions for Romania and its retirees and workers. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

Romanian Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged at 2.5% a Year Romania's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year.



Ludovic Orban: Government would like to develop national defence industry The government would like to develop the national defence industry, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, adding that the association for the production of the Piranha 5 armoured personnel carrier is an example of good practice. Prime Minister Orban participated in the inauguration of (...)



Metropolitan Residence To Invest EUR100M in Residential Project in Northern Bucharest Metropolitan Residence, a real estate developer controlled by Dan Dragulin, seeks to invest EUR100 million in a residential development in northern Bucharest.



Passenger Vehicle Registrations Grow 3.6% in 3Q in Romania New registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport grew 3.6% on the year in the third quarter of 2019, while registrations of freight vehicles grew 0.4%, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.



Nuclearelectrica CEO Appointed on World Association of Nuclear Operators Governing Board Cosmin Ghita, CEO of Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, has been appointed as governor on the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) Governing Board starting January 1, 2020, the company said in a statement (...)



BRD Posts RON1.2B Net Profit in Jan-Sept BRD SocGen, the third largest bank in Romania by assets, said Wednesday it recorded a net profit of RON1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2019, up 11% on the year, and its net banking income grew 8.5%, to RON2.39 billion.



#2019PresidentialElection/INTERVIEW Dan Barna: Romania needs a president to step in more than only when crisis strikes Romania needs an active and present president, who does not step in only when crisis strikes, Save Romania Union (USR) presidential hopeful Dan Barna tells AGERPRES in an interview. He adds that if he wins the elections, Romania will have for the first time a president from the private sector, (...)

