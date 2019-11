Romania budget deficit is expected to exceed 3% of the GDP - sources, minister



The budget deficit of Romania is expected to exceed 3% of the GDP, Finance Ministry sources have told HotNews.ro, confirming previous comments in this regard made by newly named Finance minister Florin Citu. [Read the article in HotNews]