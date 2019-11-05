PM Orban, at MJ: One of our objectives is to close CVM in the shortest time possible



Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Tuesday that one of new government's main objectives is to close the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) "in the shortest time possible while," which can only be achieved if the recommendations made by the European Commission are met. "One of our objectives is to close the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania in the shortest time possible. And of course that this desideratum can only be achieved if we consider and implement the recommendations included in the CVM Report. And we also need to consider all the opinions issued by the Venice Commission and GRECO [Group of States Against Corruption] with respect to the justice system in Romania," Orban said at the office takeover ceremony of new Justice Minsiter Catalin Predoiu. Orban announced that "the assault of the political power on justice is over" and the government will seek to ensure justice independence from now on. "The assault of the political power on the justice system is over. In fact, it has been over since the referendum convened by President Klaus Iohannis on May 26, when the Romanian citizens made their will very clear. We respect the Romanian citizens' will and the government will seek to ensure justice independence from now, to ensure the normal functioning according to the constitutional and legal framework of each institution in the justice field, in order to prevent any form of interference in the activity of magistrates, in the activity of Prosecutor's Offices and Courts. If there is no justice, there is nothing. Justice is offered to people through the justice system, through courts, based on laws adopted of a legitimate manner, supported by the people and approved by the legislating authority, Parliament," added Orban.

