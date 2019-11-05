Iohannis: National security must be guaranteed at any cost, is non-negotiable and has no political hue



National security must be guaranteed at any cost, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday as he attended the office handover ceremony for the new Minister of Defense, Nicolae Ciuca. "The Ministry of National Defense and all of you have a special task, a difficult task we need to accomplish together with excellence. National security must be guaranteed at any cost. All of us together, the management of the Ministry, the government and myself must guarantee national security to the Romanians. National security is not negotiable and has no political hue," said Iohannis. The President referred to the national pact for the allocation of 2 percent of GDP for Defense, telling the new minister that he is "fully convinced of his engagement for the continuation of all the endowment, training and allied collaboration programs for attaining all the set goals." Klaus Iohannis asked for Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's full support for the accomplishment of the goals of the new Minister of Defense. Premier Ludovic Orban said that he will respect the allocation of 2 percent of GDP for Defense and will support the new minister's effort for ensuring national security. The new Minister of National Defense, Nicolae Ciuca, took over office from his predecessor Gabriel Les in a ceremony where the 30th "Mihai Viteazul" Brigade gave the military salute. Nicolae Ciuca has served as Chief of the Defense Staff. On October 28, after he was nominated to head the Ministry of National Defense, President Klaus Iohannis signed the decree on Ciuca's discharge. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Rodica State)

