IOCN’s Achimas-Cadariu talks about issue of cervical cancer in Romania at the World Health Summit



Medical Director of the Oncology Institute in Cluj Napoca (IOCN) Patriciu Achimas-Cadariu talked about the high incidence of cervical cancer in Romania at the World Health Summit 2019, the most important forum worldwide in terms of health policies. "My presentation was about cancer and the discussion was about a problem of our country, cervical cancer, a disease which also affects the western world, as well as the less developed countries. It is a problem to which we also have prevention solutions - because we talked about prophylaxis, the combination of screening and vaccination - but, at the same time, we discussed the possible failures of prophylaxis, with direct reference to vaccination and screening and the combination between them," Patriciu Achimas-Cadariu told AGERPRES on Tuesday. He was the only Romanian to attend the summit in Berlin. "The forum represents the most important organisation of health policies worldwide. It is organised annually and the theme is extremely complex, it concerns communicable, non-communicable diseases, health policies, priorities, crisis which can emerge and long-term policies, taking into account the development of research and new conquests in the area of medical research. My participation was with a group, the invitation being extended by Prof. Frank Ruhli, director of the Institute of Evolutionary Medicine of the University of Zurich, one of the universities belonging to the central group. Each speaker of the workshop presented a side of the application in their own field of this concept, which tries to explain not only why, but also how diseases occur, from an anthropological perspective, but also from the development of organisms, of the human species," Patriciu Achimas-Cadariu also said. This year's edition of the World Health Summit took place between 27-29 October, in Berlin, and was held under the high patronage of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

Romanian Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged at 2.5% a Year Romania's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year.



Ludovic Orban: Government would like to develop national defence industry The government would like to develop the national defence industry, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, adding that the association for the production of the Piranha 5 armoured personnel carrier is an example of good practice. Prime Minister Orban participated in the inauguration of (...)



Metropolitan Residence To Invest EUR100M in Residential Project in Northern Bucharest Metropolitan Residence, a real estate developer controlled by Dan Dragulin, seeks to invest EUR100 million in a residential development in northern Bucharest.



Passenger Vehicle Registrations Grow 3.6% in 3Q in Romania New registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport grew 3.6% on the year in the third quarter of 2019, while registrations of freight vehicles grew 0.4%, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.



Nuclearelectrica CEO Appointed on World Association of Nuclear Operators Governing Board Cosmin Ghita, CEO of Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, has been appointed as governor on the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) Governing Board starting January 1, 2020, the company said in a statement (...)



BRD Posts RON1.2B Net Profit in Jan-Sept BRD SocGen, the third largest bank in Romania by assets, said Wednesday it recorded a net profit of RON1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2019, up 11% on the year, and its net banking income grew 8.5%, to RON2.39 billion.



#2019PresidentialElection/INTERVIEW Dan Barna: Romania needs a president to step in more than only when crisis strikes Romania needs an active and present president, who does not step in only when crisis strikes, Save Romania Union (USR) presidential hopeful Dan Barna tells AGERPRES in an interview. He adds that if he wins the elections, Romania will have for the first time a president from the private sector, (...)

