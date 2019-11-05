DefMin Ciuca vows to carry through his projects in new chapter of life



Incoming Defence Minister Nicolae Ciuca says his new position will make it possible for him to carry through all the projects he started while he was Romania's chief of defence staff. "Today, a new chapter has been opened in my life, one that gives me more responsibility and which will give me the opportunity to carry through all the projects that I started in my term of office as chief of the defence staff. The defence minister position honours me and I am aware that by holding it I will have to contribute even more to fulfill our duty under the Constitution. Usually, we would say: 'On three pillars'. We count on our NATO membership, on EU membership and our strategic partnership with the US. I would add here another pillar - ourselves, because we have known each other for 14 years, we grow and train together and I am convinced that together we will accomplish the mission we have undertaken," Ciuca wrote on Tuesday in a Facebook post. He thanks all those who believed in him and his comrades who understood him when opting to join the government. Nicolae Ciuca took over the Defence portfolio on Tuesday, in the presence of President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Rodica State)

Romanian Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged at 2.5% a Year Romania's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year.



Ludovic Orban: Government would like to develop national defence industry The government would like to develop the national defence industry, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, adding that the association for the production of the Piranha 5 armoured personnel carrier is an example of good practice. Prime Minister Orban participated in the inauguration of (...)



Metropolitan Residence To Invest EUR100M in Residential Project in Northern Bucharest Metropolitan Residence, a real estate developer controlled by Dan Dragulin, seeks to invest EUR100 million in a residential development in northern Bucharest.



Passenger Vehicle Registrations Grow 3.6% in 3Q in Romania New registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport grew 3.6% on the year in the third quarter of 2019, while registrations of freight vehicles grew 0.4%, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.



Nuclearelectrica CEO Appointed on World Association of Nuclear Operators Governing Board Cosmin Ghita, CEO of Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, has been appointed as governor on the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) Governing Board starting January 1, 2020, the company said in a statement (...)



BRD Posts RON1.2B Net Profit in Jan-Sept BRD SocGen, the third largest bank in Romania by assets, said Wednesday it recorded a net profit of RON1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2019, up 11% on the year, and its net banking income grew 8.5%, to RON2.39 billion.



#2019PresidentialElection/INTERVIEW Dan Barna: Romania needs a president to step in more than only when crisis strikes Romania needs an active and present president, who does not step in only when crisis strikes, Save Romania Union (USR) presidential hopeful Dan Barna tells AGERPRES in an interview. He adds that if he wins the elections, Romania will have for the first time a president from the private sector, (...)

