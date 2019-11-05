#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila: Iohannis exerted pressure through presence at MJ and MAI, placing him in conflict of interest situation
Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairwoman Viorica Dancila, the Social Democrats candidate in the presidential election, says President Klaus Iohannis exerted "a form of pressure" placing him "in a conflict of interest situation" through his presence and statements made at the mandate takeover ceremonies at the Justice (MJ) and Interior Ministry (MAI).
"We have all seen President Iohannis’ statements, statements made within the ceremonies on the mandate takeover by the Defence, Foreign Affairs, Justice and Interior Ministers. Let us say that we can understand Klaus Iohannis’ presence at the ceremonies at Defence and Foreign Affairs, areas in which the President has constitutional prerogatives, but how can the President justify the need to personally give his blessing to the new Justice Minister, in the context in which the case of Mr. Iohannis’ houses is to be judged on 12 November, between the two rounds of elections. How can we expect Justice to be impartial in respect to the President when Mr. Iohannis makes sure to come in person to supervise Mr. Predoiu at his mandate takeover? Why did Klaus Iohannis go today to give a clear message to the Interior Minister, as well, in the context in which everyone knows that this Ministry will organise the presidential elections nationwide in only a few days’ time. It is obvious to everyone that the President wanted to remind these ministers who put them there and to whose orders they answer. It is a form of pressure placing the President in a conflict of interest situation, at least morally, if not legally," Viorica Dancila said at the PSD headquarters on Tuesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State)
