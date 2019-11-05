#2019PresidentialElection/Dancila: Iohannis exerted pressure through presence at MJ and MAI, placing him in conflict of interest situation



Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairwoman Viorica Dancila, the Social Democrats candidate in the presidential election, says President Klaus Iohannis exerted "a form of pressure" placing him "in a conflict of interest situation" through his presence and statements made at the mandate takeover ceremonies at the Justice (MJ) and Interior Ministry (MAI). "We have all seen President Iohannis’ statements, statements made within the ceremonies on the mandate takeover by the Defence, Foreign Affairs, Justice and Interior Ministers. Let us say that we can understand Klaus Iohannis’ presence at the ceremonies at Defence and Foreign Affairs, areas in which the President has constitutional prerogatives, but how can the President justify the need to personally give his blessing to the new Justice Minister, in the context in which the case of Mr. Iohannis’ houses is to be judged on 12 November, between the two rounds of elections. How can we expect Justice to be impartial in respect to the President when Mr. Iohannis makes sure to come in person to supervise Mr. Predoiu at his mandate takeover? Why did Klaus Iohannis go today to give a clear message to the Interior Minister, as well, in the context in which everyone knows that this Ministry will organise the presidential elections nationwide in only a few days’ time. It is obvious to everyone that the President wanted to remind these ministers who put them there and to whose orders they answer. It is a form of pressure placing the President in a conflict of interest situation, at least morally, if not legally," Viorica Dancila said at the PSD headquarters on Tuesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) #2019PresidentialElection/Dancila: Iohannis exerted pressure through presence at MJ and MAI, placing him in conflict of interest situation.Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairwoman Viorica Dancila, the Social Democrats candidate in the presidential election, says President Klaus Iohannis exerted "a form of pressure" placing him "in a conflict of interest situation" through his presence and statements made at the mandate takeover ceremonies at the Justice (MJ) and Interior Ministry (MAI). "We have all seen President Iohannis’ statements, statements made within the ceremonies on the mandate takeover by the Defence, Foreign Affairs, Justice and Interior Ministers. Let us say that we can understand Klaus Iohannis’ presence at the ceremonies at Defence and Foreign Affairs, areas in which the President has constitutional prerogatives, but how can the President justify the need to personally give his blessing to the new Justice Minister, in the context in which the case of Mr. Iohannis’ houses is to be judged on 12 November, between the two rounds of elections. How can we expect Justice to be impartial in respect to the President when Mr. Iohannis makes sure to come in person to supervise Mr. Predoiu at his mandate takeover? Why did Klaus Iohannis go today to give a clear message to the Interior Minister, as well, in the context in which everyone knows that this Ministry will organise the presidential elections nationwide in only a few days’ time. It is obvious to everyone that the President wanted to remind these ministers who put them there and to whose orders they answer. It is a form of pressure placing the President in a conflict of interest situation, at least morally, if not legally," Viorica Dancila said at the PSD headquarters on Tuesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Adina Panaitescu, editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romanian Central Bank Keeps Key Rate Unchanged at 2.5% a Year Romania's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year.



Ludovic Orban: Government would like to develop national defence industry The government would like to develop the national defence industry, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Wednesday, adding that the association for the production of the Piranha 5 armoured personnel carrier is an example of good practice. Prime Minister Orban participated in the inauguration of (...)



Metropolitan Residence To Invest EUR100M in Residential Project in Northern Bucharest Metropolitan Residence, a real estate developer controlled by Dan Dragulin, seeks to invest EUR100 million in a residential development in northern Bucharest.



Passenger Vehicle Registrations Grow 3.6% in 3Q in Romania New registrations of road vehicles for passenger transport grew 3.6% on the year in the third quarter of 2019, while registrations of freight vehicles grew 0.4%, data from the country's statistics board showed Wednesday.



Nuclearelectrica CEO Appointed on World Association of Nuclear Operators Governing Board Cosmin Ghita, CEO of Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, has been appointed as governor on the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) Governing Board starting January 1, 2020, the company said in a statement (...)



BRD Posts RON1.2B Net Profit in Jan-Sept BRD SocGen, the third largest bank in Romania by assets, said Wednesday it recorded a net profit of RON1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2019, up 11% on the year, and its net banking income grew 8.5%, to RON2.39 billion.



#2019PresidentialElection/INTERVIEW Dan Barna: Romania needs a president to step in more than only when crisis strikes Romania needs an active and present president, who does not step in only when crisis strikes, Save Romania Union (USR) presidential hopeful Dan Barna tells AGERPRES in an interview. He adds that if he wins the elections, Romania will have for the first time a president from the private sector, (...)

