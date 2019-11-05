#2019PresidentialElection/UDMR’s Kelemen Hunor says Romania would look much better after 10 years of UDMR rule



National leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor, a presidential hopeful, told a news conference in Sfantu Gheorghe on Tuesday that Romania would look "much better" in the future if he became the president of the country. "If we ruled Romania, from this position of president, of course - nothing more - I can assure you that after 10 years Romania would look much better, it would be a much better country, finer and as all of us would wish it to (...) My programme is for every person, it is not only for the Hungarians or only for the Romanians. In the presidential campaign you cannot say that you have a programme for just one community. So, what I have proposed means a better country for all," said Kelemen. He underlined that his electoral programme focuses on several fundamental values, such as dignity, respect and trust, values that the Romanian society needs in order to progress and develop. Kelemen also reiterated the idea that the Romanian society needs to "get rid" of prejudices. "If we understand that the future will be common, that it is common, the past we cannot share because it is behind us, it was something that is no more, then we can overcome this phase of mistrust," said the UDMR presidential hopeful. In his opinion, that requires cooperation, the belief that the other wish us good and not evil. "We must convince the Romanians that we do not want to steal Transylvania. You can rest assured that we do not want to steal Transylvania, and the Romanians must convince us that they do not want to assimilate us and then, little by little we will understand each other (...) I want to believe that, in the end, such a project is possible, to increase the degree of trust and respect in and between our communities. (...) I believe that there is a generation that has nothing to do with communism, has not inherited the mentality, does not have the direct experience of communism and so we may little by little overcome this stage and demolish the prejudices. Maybe 2019 is not the year when that happens, but at some point it will happen," he said. Regarding the logo of his election campaign, Kelemen Hunor specified that it is a pun, and UDMR leader Sfantu Gheorghe, mayor Antal Arpad, explained that the first name Hunor, with R reversed, means "A Hun for Romania." 