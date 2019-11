Romanian Stock Exchange Second Leading in Europe in 2019 Despite 40% Yield



The Bucharest Stock Exchange is the second top performing in the European Union, even with a yield of 40% in the first ten months of 2019, enough to stir envy among much more developed capital markets, ZF has found from Bloomberg (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]