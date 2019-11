Oltchim To Withdraw From Bucharest Stock Exchange As Of Nov 7, 2019



The shares of Romanian state-run chemical plant Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea (OLT.RO) will be withdrawn from trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, starting November 7.