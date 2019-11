JYSK Opens New Store, In Zalau; Reaches 79 Units In Romania



JYSK Romania, one of the largest furniture and home décor retailers, with a turnover of over EUR100 million in Romania, will be opening a new store Thursday (Nov 7), in Zalau (Salaj County), reaching 79 units in Romania.