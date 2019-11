ROCA Becomes Shareholder Of Grain Trader RDF



Investment and management platform ROCA, which targets Romanian companies in distress, on Tuesday said it entered the shareholding structure of Arad-based grain trader RDF, in order to extend the latter's operations to a new proximity market and to digitalize its activity so that it can gain a (...)