ABC Data Changes Name to ALSO Technology



ABC Data, one of the leading IT&C distributors in the region, which entered Romania in 2014, will be changing its name to ALSO Technology, after the group's Eastern Europe operations were acquired by Swiss holding ALSO. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]