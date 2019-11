Romania's New Finance Minister Skeptical About 2019 Budget Deficit Target



Romania's new liberal finance minister Florin Citu said Tuesday he was not convinced the country's budget deficit can stay within the EU limit of 3% of gross domestic product this year since the nine-month deficit has already widened to 2.66% of (...)