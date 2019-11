BRD Posts RON1.2B Net Profit in Jan-Sept



BRD SocGen, the third largest bank in Romania by assets, said Wednesday it recorded a net profit of RON1.2 billion in the first nine months of 2019, up 11% on the year, and its net banking income grew 8.5%, to RON2.39 billion.