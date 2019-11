Romania Loses Over EUR100M Investment from Bosch



Germany's Bosch group has dropped plans to build a washing machine plant in Simeria, Hunedoara County, which would have required a EUR110 million investment. Romania Loses Over EUR100M Investment from Bosch.Germany's Bosch group has dropped plans to build a washing machine plant in Simeria, Hunedoara County, which would have required a EUR110 million investment.