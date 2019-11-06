Volume of turnover in retail trade increases 7.1pct in first nine months of 2019



The volume of turnover in retail trade (excluding trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), gross series, increased by 7.1pct in the first nine months of this year, compared to the same period in 2018, due to the advance of sales of non-food products (+8.8pct), retail trade of motor vehicle fuels in specialized stores (+7.3pct) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+5.1pct). According to a release issued by the National Institute of Statistics on Wednesday for AGERPRES, as a series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, during the mentioned period, the turnover in trade also increased by 7.1pct due to the increase in sales of non-food products (+9.1pct), retail trade of motor vehicle fuels in specialized stores (+7.3pct) and sales of food, beverages and tobacco (+4.9pct).AGERPRES(RO - author: Mariana Nica, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Maria Voican)