Metropolitan Residence To Invest EUR100M in Residential Project in Northern Bucharest



Metropolitan Residence, a real estate developer controlled by Dan Dragulin, seeks to invest EUR100 million in a residential development in northern Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]