Nuclearelectrica CEO Appointed on World Association of Nuclear Operators Governing Board



Cosmin Ghita, CEO of Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, has been appointed as governor on the World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) Governing Board starting January 1, 2020, the company said in a statement (...)