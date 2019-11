Romanian MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean to be submitted as options for European Commission seats



​Romania will nominate two people for a future seat in the European Commission - Liberal MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean, new Liberal prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday. Romanian MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean to be submitted as options for European Commission seats.​Romania will nominate two people for a future seat in the European Commission - Liberal MEPs Siegfried Muresan and Adina Valean, new Liberal prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Wednesday. [Read the article in HotNews]