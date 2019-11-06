ForMin Aurescu, NATO SecGen Stoltenberg discuss enhanced Black Sea NATO presence in phone conversation



Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday to discuss, among other things Romania’s part in enhancing NATO presence in the Black Sea region. According to a press statement released by Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the head of the Romanian diplomacy assured Stoltenberg of the full support of President Klaus Iohannis, the Government of Romania, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and of his staff for the achievement of the NATO objectives and the continuity of Romania’s policies and commitments inside NATO, as provided for in the programme of the new Romanian Government. The two officials reviewed the priorities going forward, with Aurescu underscoring the importance attached by Romania to increasing NATO’s part in the Black Sea region by enhancing its presence on the south side of the Eastern flank. He also underscored the importance of implementing the Black Sea package NATO, adopted by foreign ministers in April 2019 in Washington. At the same time, he underlined the need for an enhanced NATO naval presence in the Black Sea and increased NATO contributions to the Multinational Brigade in Romania. He also informed about the new Government’s support for the continuation of the commitment to allocate 2pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for defence spending. Stoltenberg congratulated Aurescu on taking office and thanked Romania for its support and contributions to NATO, referencing Romania’s involvement both on the south and north sides of the eastern flank, in Poland, the allocation of 2pct of GDP in defence spending, participation in NATO missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo. He also pointed to the importance of the NATO missile defence system in Romania. Stoltenberg reconfirmed, in turn, "the need to implement all the measures adopted by the Alliance in order to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security, including in the southern area of the Eastern Flank." The two senior officials also reviewed the agenda of the NATO ministerial meeting this November and highlighted the importance of the meeting of NATO heads of state or government to be hosted by London in December 2019, to advance the Alliance’s adaptation process. At the same time, they agreed to deepen the dialogue, including on the occasion of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers this November. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) ForMin Aurescu, NATO SecGen Stoltenberg discuss enhanced Black Sea NATO presence in phone conversation.Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a phone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday to discuss, among other things Romania’s part in enhancing NATO presence in the Black Sea region. According to a press statement released by Romania’s Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE), the head of the Romanian diplomacy assured Stoltenberg of the full support of President Klaus Iohannis, the Government of Romania, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban and of his staff for the achievement of the NATO objectives and the continuity of Romania’s policies and commitments inside NATO, as provided for in the programme of the new Romanian Government. The two officials reviewed the priorities going forward, with Aurescu underscoring the importance attached by Romania to increasing NATO’s part in the Black Sea region by enhancing its presence on the south side of the Eastern flank. He also underscored the importance of implementing the Black Sea package NATO, adopted by foreign ministers in April 2019 in Washington. At the same time, he underlined the need for an enhanced NATO naval presence in the Black Sea and increased NATO contributions to the Multinational Brigade in Romania. He also informed about the new Government’s support for the continuation of the commitment to allocate 2pct of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for defence spending. Stoltenberg congratulated Aurescu on taking office and thanked Romania for its support and contributions to NATO, referencing Romania’s involvement both on the south and north sides of the eastern flank, in Poland, the allocation of 2pct of GDP in defence spending, participation in NATO missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo. He also pointed to the importance of the NATO missile defence system in Romania. Stoltenberg reconfirmed, in turn, "the need to implement all the measures adopted by the Alliance in order to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security, including in the southern area of the Eastern Flank." The two senior officials also reviewed the agenda of the NATO ministerial meeting this November and highlighted the importance of the meeting of NATO heads of state or government to be hosted by London in December 2019, to advance the Alliance’s adaptation process. At the same time, they agreed to deepen the dialogue, including on the occasion of the meeting of NATO foreign ministers this November. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN- author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Profi Rents 60,000 Sqm of Logistics Space in CTPark Bucharest West Retail chain Profi held by buyout investor Mid Europa Partners has rented 60,000 square meters of logistics space in the Bucharest West park of CTP on the 23rd kilometer of the A1 Bucharest-Pitesti highway. The contract begins in (...)



Business Sector Wants Stability, Doesn't Expect Tax Raises Because of Election Year The business sector expects a quiet time in terms of taxation changes considering 2020, too, is an election year. Even though the budget is strained and the current account deficit is rising fast, corrections will come after the elections, as taking such steps would lead to loss of electoral (...)



PM Orban meets representatives of public institutions in charge with the organisation of presidential election Prime Minister Ludovic Orban met on Wednesday at Victoria Palace with the representatives of the public institutions in charge of the organisation of the presidential election, meaning to carry out an analysis into the current stage of preparations. "I called this meeting to make a very (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Iohannis: Ludovic I Government passed Parliament on first attempt President Klaus Iohannis stated on Wednesday that the investiture of the "Ludovic I" Government on the first attempt is a great achievement and he told his supporters that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) continues to be a strong opponent. "You know what is the difference (...)



Romania Central Bank Sees Annual Inflation Slightly Above Target Variation Band At End-2019 Romania’s annual inflation rate is seen slightly above the target variation band at the end of 2019, but it is expected to subsequently return and stay in the upper half of the variation band, until the end of the forecast horizon, on a trajectory inferior to that envisaged in a previous (...)



Romanian MEP Adina Valean, accepted by EC's Ursula von der Leyen for European Commissioner President-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday decided that Romanian MEP Adina Valean would take over the transport portfolio in the future EU executive, after the same day Romania submitted two proposals for candidates for the position of European Commissioner. (...)



#2019PresidentialElection/Dan Barna: We expect new Government to remove PSD's bad influence from Romania The candidate of the USR PLUS Alliance (Save Romania Union and Liberty, Unity, Solidarity Party) in the presidential elections, Dan Barna, stated on Wednesday in Craiova that the parties he represents expect the Orban Government to begin "to remove PSD's (Social Democratic Party) (...)

