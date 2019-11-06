President Iohannis, World Zionist Organisation leader discuss Romania’s efforts to combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, intolerance



President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday welcomed Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Avraham Duvdevani at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, to discuss the bilateral relationships between Romania and Israel, as well as Romania's efforts in the fight against anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance. According to a press statement released by the Presidential Administration, Iohannis pointed out that Israel is a reliable partner of Romania, with 71 years of uninterrupted diplomatic ties between the two countries based on political dialogue and good co-operation. He also said that he will continue to pay special attention to the partnership between Romania and Israel. "As regards the fight against anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance, President Klaus Iohannis presented Romania's efforts in that regard and said that in the future there is a need for a greater involvement of the responsible players, for the rigorous application of the legislation in the field and for the promotion of Holocaust education." The chairman of the World Zionist Organisation commended Iohannis for his involvement in the development of relations between the two countries, as well as also for the steps taken in promoting the history and culture of the Jewish community. He thanked Iohannis for having promulgated a law on the establishment of the National Museum of Jewish History and the Holocaust in Romania. The delegation present at the meeting with President Iohannis also included Dubi Bergman - advisor to the chair of the World Zionist Organization and Director FRD World Zionist Organization; Remus Pricopie - rector of the National University of Political Studies and Public Administration (SNSPA) and Liviu Rotman - director of the Centre for Israeli Studies at SNSPA. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu; editor: Rodica State)

