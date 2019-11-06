UPDATE Romanian MEP Adina Valean accepted by EC President-elect for European commissioner job
Nov 6, 2019
Romanian Liberal MEP Adina Valean has reportedly been accepted by the president-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for the job of European commissioner, according to sources quoted by Romanian news channel Digi 24.
- UPDATE EC representatives announced officially that Adina Valean was accepted by EC President-elect Ursula von der Leyen following talks with both candidates.