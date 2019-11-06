UPDATE Romanian MEP Adina Valean accepted by EC President-elect for European commissioner job



Romanian Liberal MEP Adina Valean has reportedly been accepted by the president-elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for the job of European commissioner, according to sources quoted by Romanian news channel Digi 24. UPDATE EC representatives announced officially that Adina Valean was accepted by EC President-elect Ursula von der Leyen following talks with both candidates. UPDATE Romanian MEP Adina Valean accepted by EC President-elect for European commissioner job.