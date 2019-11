Romanian PM says RON11 billion in budget revenues missing



Newly named Romanian PM Ludovic Orban said at the Finance Ministry on Wednesday that budget revenues amounting to 11 billion lei were unaccounted for as his government took over from the previous Social Democratic executive.